CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputy Chief Todd Mason with the Chesnee Fire Department said Tuesday a series of arson cases may be connected.
Mason said Tuesday firefighters are investigating at least five suspicious fires since January 22. At least three of those fires were set inside a graveyard.
In the first case, a retainer wall for the railroad was set on fire near Oconee and Ohio streets.
Next, also on Jan. 22, Mason said flowers on gravesites at Springhill Memorial Gardens were set on fire. This happened around 11 a.m.
Next, on Jan. 27, Mason said a fire was set behind the Old Turner Family Restaurant on East Manner Street.
On Jan. 28, someone set billboards on fire at Ian’s Tire Shop on Cartee Road.
Also on Jan. 28 at Springhill Memorial Gardens, someone set a 55-gallon trash can on fire. Mason said the graveyard is across the street from the tire shop.
Then, on Tuesday morning around 7:45 a.m., Mason said someone set the base of a wooden cross on fire, again inside Springhill Memorial Gardens.
Mason said all five fires are believed to be connected.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.
