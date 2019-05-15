MACON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, May 13, Deputy Cody Nathan Mitchell of the Macon County Sheriff's Office was indicted by a Macon County Grand Jury and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.
Back in February the NCDPS said a man being transported to his home by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office had died after a crash February 12.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol said a Macon County deputy and his passenger had been injured in a single vehicle crash on US-64.
Troopers said the accident happened around 4:11 p.m. near Bill Dalrymple Road in Macon County.
A Macon County Sheriff's Office transport van, driven by 28-year-old Deputy Cody Mitchell was traveling West on US-64 when it went off the right side of the road.
According to troopers, the van was also occupied by a male passenger who was being transported to his home.
After veering off the road, the van flipped several times. Though, troopers say the vehicle ended up landing on all four tires.
Both Mitchell and his passenger were seriously injured in the accident and transported to Angel Hospital in Franklin.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, the passenger, identified as 66-year-old James Baggott of Franklin, NC died from his injuries.
