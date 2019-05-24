ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy saved a person from a vicious dog attack happening on his property.
The deputy was traveling on River Street in the city of Anderson Friday morning when a spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the deputy saw the dog attack unfolding.
The deputy stopped to intervene and provide aide to the injured man.
While, the deputy was able to scare the dog away for a moment, the animal returned and reportedly tried to once again attack the victim and the deputy.
“The deputy discharged his firearm once striking the dog, ultimately eliminating the threat to both the deputy and citizen,” Sgt. JT Foster stated in a news release.
EMS responded to treat the injuries involved.
Forensic teams and the Anderson Police Department were called to process the scene.
