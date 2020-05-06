GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Police are investigating with the Greenville County Coroner's Office along Alameda Street on May 3.
Coroner Kent Dill confirmed a person was found in the roadway around 3:30 p.m.
The coroner's office says 22-year-old Kamille Dequeze Anderson of Greenville was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Anderson reportedly passed away as a result of a gunshot wound to the head. His Manner of death has been ruled a homicide.
GPD and the coroner's office continue to investigate. Detectives are asking that anyone who may have been in the area during the time of the crime, witnesses the incident, or have any information to assist them in their investigation, please call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Stay with us as we learn more about the investigation.
