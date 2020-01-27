HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says they've made seven arrests in connection to a major drug trafficking operation, and are searching for one more suspect.
Detectives said they were first made aware of Dax Edward Suarez in November 2019. Suarez was said to be a major supplier of methamphetamine in the county.
An investigation into Suarez, his associates and co-conspirators began. On December 20, 2019, the Crime Suppression Unit of the Henderson County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop on Suarez.
During a search of his vehicle, detectives say they located one pound of methamphetamine. Suarez was arrested and charged with trafficking meth. He was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center under a $300,000 bond.
He posted bond, and was released.
However, detectives continued their investigation into Suarez's operation - looking into his associates and co-conspirators. After consulting with District Attorney Newman, arrest warrants were issued for eight individuals, including Suarez himself.
On January 23, multiple law enforcement agents within Henderson County worked together to apprehend seven of the eight people wanted.
They are:
Dax Edward Suarez
Suarez is currently being held under a $1,216,000 secured bond. He's been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and continuing criminal enterprise.
Jodi Ann Mace
Mace has been charged with felony aid and abet a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, and felony possession of methamphetamine. She's being held under a $210,000 secured bond.
Megan Walden
Walden has been charged with felony aid and abet a continuing criminal enterprise and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. She's being held under a $200,000 secured bond.
Brittany Lynn Austin
Austin is facing a felony aid and abet a continuing criminal enterprise charge, along with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. She is currently being held at the Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.
Michael Francis Pace
Pace has been charged with felony aid and abet a continuing criminal enterprise and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. He is being held under a $200,000 secured bond.
Joseph "Joey" Michael Lancaster
Lancaster has been charged with felony aid and abet a continuing criminal enterprise and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. He is being held under a $200,000 secured bond.
Mindy Ann Goode
Goode turned herself in to authorities. She's been charged with felony aid and abet a continuing criminal enterprise. Goode was being held under a $200,000 secured bond, but was able to post bail and has since been released.
STILL WANTED - David Roger Suarez
Authorities are still searching for Davis Suarez, who is wanted for felony aid and abet a continuing criminal enterprise and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at (828) 697-4911.
MORE NEWS:
Spartanburg man wins the '$25,000 for LIFE' lotto prize, opts for $390K payout
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.