EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control has charged an Easley doctor with a list of 29 offenses after the doctor was accused of unlawfully distributing controlled drugs.
According to the arrest warrants, Dr. Dwight Jacobus is accused of unlawfully distributing various drugs and failing to keep proper prescription records between April and November 2018 at the Foothills Bariatric and Wellness Center on Calhoun Memorial Highway.
The drugs Jacobus is accused of distributing include Oxycodone, Tramadol, Norco, Carisprodol, Alprazolam, Hydrocodone, Percocet, Xanax, and Soma.
Jacobus was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Pickens County Detention Center. According to online jail records, Jacobus was released on Thursday.
