GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they're investigating cases of possible foodborne illness tied to a Greenwood restaurant.
DHEC says they received several illness complaints related to meals eaten at the International Café on September 19. The agency notes this is an ongoing investigation as they gather information to better understand the situation.
