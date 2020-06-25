GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies investigated a report of a break-in in progress Thursday evening, but it turned out to be unfounded.
Dispatch tells us the call came in just before 9 p.m. from the 300 block of Bagwell Road. Two deputies responded to the scene.
However, we couldn't find a scene when we sent a crew. When we checked back in with dispatch, they updated us to indicate the report was unfounded.
