GENERIC - Investigation Police Patrol Car Lights

(file photo | Associated Press)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies investigated a report of a break-in in progress Thursday evening, but it turned out to be unfounded.

Dispatch tells us the call came in just before 9 p.m. from the 300 block of Bagwell Road. Two deputies responded to the scene.

However, we couldn't find a scene when we sent a crew. When we checked back in with dispatch, they updated us to indicate the report was unfounded.

