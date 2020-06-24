ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night.
Dispatch says the call came in at 9:44 p.m. from W. Hampton Street, and that police officers were still on scene. A dispatch supervisor told us as of writing, nobody was in custody.
The victim's condition was not immediately known as of writing.
Stay tuned for updates.
