ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatchers confirm a school bus and an electric city transit bus were involved in a collision Thursday evening.
According to dispatch, the collision happened around 6:08 p.m. on US-76 near Dalton Drive. We're told students were on board the school bus, but injuries right now are unknown.
Highway Patrol has been notified, and dispatchers note heavy traffic in the area.
A FOX Carolina viewer sent in photos of the collision, indicating the school bus belongs to Anderson School District 4.
We have reached out to officials for more information. Stay tuned for updates.
