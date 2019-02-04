Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An apartment complex fire has been reported Monday evening, dispatch confirms.
The fire was reported along Old Spartanburg Road at Palmetto Place Apartments, dispatch says.
No other details are available at this time.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.