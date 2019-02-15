GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after an armed robbery was reported Friday evening at a local Family Dollar.
According to dispatch, the call came in just before 10 p.m. from the location on Mills Avenue. We're told nobody was hurt and that at this time this is believed to be an attempt. However, the investigation is still in the early stages.
