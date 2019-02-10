GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are looking for two suspects on the run after they say an armed robbery was committed at a Greenville store.
County dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the call for the armed robbery came in around 9:19 p.m. from the Neighborhood Store on Cedar Lane Road. Dispatchers say no injuries are reported.
We're told one suspect had a black jacket on and another wore a tan jacket. We're also told one wore a mask and the other brandished a gun, but no word on which suspect had what item.
Deputies are en route now, so details are still limited.
FOX Carolina is working to get the latest updates. Stay tuned.
