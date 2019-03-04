Multi-County Chase, 3/5

Deputies with several agencies are on scene in Williamston where a multi-county chase finally came to a close. At least one suspect was taken into custody. 

 Ashton Frager, FOX Caroina

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County dispatch confirmed that one suspect is in custody after leading law enforcement on a dramatic, multi-county car chase. 

According to dispatchers, the chase began in Oconee County but soon found its way to Anderson.

Deputies were able to finally apprehend the suspect on Oakwood Court in Williamston. 

Details surrounding the chase are very limited at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates. 

