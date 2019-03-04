OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County dispatch confirmed that one suspect is in custody after leading law enforcement on a dramatic, multi-county car chase.
According to dispatchers, the chase began in Oconee County but soon found its way to Anderson.
Deputies were able to finally apprehend the suspect on Oakwood Court in Williamston.
Details surrounding the chase are very limited at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.