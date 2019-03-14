WADE HAMPTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are currently engaged in a pursuit heading towards Wade Hampton Thursday evening.
County dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina the chase is moving in the direction of US-25 and SC-414. A viewer originally tipped us off to the chase as it moved on South Buncombe Road in Greer.
We're told the chase started as a traffic stop, but dispatchers could not say more about it as of writing.
FOX Carolina is working to get more information on the chase as it unfolds. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
