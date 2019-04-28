MOORESBORO, NC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are responding to a fire near the state line between North and South Carolina Sunday evening.
Rutherford County dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina that Cliffside FD is leading the response at the American Zinc Product Plant in Mooresboro.
Chesnee Community FD confirmed on Facebook they were responding alongside other units from Spartanburg County in South Carolina.
Details surrounding the blaze are unknown as of writing. However, the official Facebook page for the Rutherford County government notes there are no evacuations in place, effective 9:22 p.m.
A viewer sent in photos to FOX Carolina showing the smoke rising from the plant.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
