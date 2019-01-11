IVA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police have found a 12-year-old girl who went missing Friday evening. Right now we don't have details on where she was found but dispatchers have confirmed that Shania is safe.
Dispatchers said the call to report her missing came in just before 9:40 p.m. from New Street. Iva PD, Anderson County Tech Rescue, and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are actively searching the area. Dispatch did confirm authorities are using a K-9 unit, and the helicopter that had been deployed has since returned to the hangar.
Iva PD later identified her as Shania Hatton. Iva police say she stands about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 123 pounds. Shania is considered endangered because of cold weather conditions predicted for the next few days.
A perimeter hasn't been established as of writing, but dispatch says crews are combing through the area.
Crews on scene told FOX Carolina all they could tell us at the time was that the girl was last seen wearing a tank top and was at her house.
