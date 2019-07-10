ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Anderson County dispatchers confirmed crews were on scene of a reported stabbing at an apartment complex on Abbeville Highway early Wednesday morning.
According to dispatch, the call came in around 11:51 p.m. on July 9 in reference to a stabbing at an apartment within Meadow Run.
EMS and Anderson County deputies are on scene. It's unclear how many people were injured, or if a suspect has been identified.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
