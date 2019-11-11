ROEBUCK, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County dispatchers say crews are working to control a structure fire along Walnut Grove Road Monday evening.
According to dispatch, the call came in around 3:33 p.m. Glenn Springs Fire Department is leading the effort to put out the blaze.
Details are limited, we have a crew en route to the scene to learn more.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
