BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal collision Saturday evening near Blacksburg.
Cherokee County dispatchers tell FOX Carolina they have crews working a scene on York Road near Stetson Lane. SCHP's live collision tracker indicates the collision was reported just after 8:30 p.m.
We're also told the coroner has been summoned to the scene.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this story.
