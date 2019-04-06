GENERIC - Crash 1

BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal collision Saturday evening near Blacksburg.

Cherokee County dispatchers tell FOX Carolina they have crews working a scene on York Road near Stetson Lane. SCHP's live collision tracker indicates the collision was reported just after 8:30 p.m.

We're also told the coroner has been summoned to the scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this story.

