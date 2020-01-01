SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Multiple Spartanburg County deputies responded to a business along Hayne Street in Spartanburg Wednesday morning.
Several deputies were seen investigating outside Red’s Grill around 6 a.m.
Emergency dispatchers could only confirm a disturbance had been reported.
Our crew at the scene saw multiple deputies outside the business and a large rifle being taken into evidence. Deputies were also examining a white SUV in the parking lot. A tow truck later hauled the white SUV from the scene and the last deputy's cruiser followed.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for additional details.
