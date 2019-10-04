PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Emergency dispatchers said deputies were investigating a reported shooting Friday evening along Sandy Springs Road.
Dispatchers said deputies were called out around 5 p.m. for reports of a possible gunshot victim.
Dispatchers said no gunshot victim was found but the investigation had shifted over to Dartmouth Drive as of 8:45 p.m.
Viewers shared photos with us of shell casings that were reportedly found along the street there.
FOX Carolina has reached out to deputies for more details.
