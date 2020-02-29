GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Sheriff's Office is on scene along S. Buckhorn Road and Cox Drive in the Paris Mountain area to investigate a suspicious vehicle, that may be connected to another county investigation, according to dispatch officials.
Dispatch says Saber One helicopter is on the scene to assist with the search.
Officials were not able to elaborate on what the case the vehicle may be connected to.
An active search is underway for the driver.
Vehicle information was not disclosed at this time.
FOX Carolina has reached out for more information, stay with us as we gather more details.
MORE NEWS - Polls open at 7 a.m. for SC Democratic primary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.