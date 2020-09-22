GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County emergency dispatchers confirmed just after midnight Tuesday that deputies were investigating a shooting.
Dispatch said the shooting happened Monday night around 10:17 on Piney Wood Lane off US 25.
Deputies discovered a gunshot victim at the scene and were investigating.
No other details were immediately available.
