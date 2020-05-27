GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating, after a suspect fled their vehicle following a pursuit, according to dispatch. 

The pursuit was reported Tuesday evening. 

Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina and notified us of the law enforcement presence in the Fountain Inn area. 

Details were not made immediately available, but we have reached out for more information. 

MORE NEWS - Police: Suspect sought after one injured in drive by shooting in Greenwood

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.