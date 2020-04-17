GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch says deputies are investigating near a gas station after a chase for a possible drunk driver.
Dispatch confirmed to us around 10:15 p.m. the investigation unfolded near the Citgo on Piedmont Highway. We're told deputies are near Davis Road and Ware Street as they investigate.
Details continue to develop. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.