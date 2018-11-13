TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after someone reportedly pulled a gun on another person at Riverside Park, according to emergency dispatchers.
Dispatchers said it happened around 2:40 p.m.
During a dispute between two people, dispatchers said one person reportedly pulled a gun on the other and then fled the scene.
The gun was not fired and no injuries were reported.
Dispatchers said deputies were en route to the park.
