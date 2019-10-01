GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies are investigating a shoot out at an Upstate hemp farm, according to Greenville County dispatch.
Dispatch officials say a security officer at Greenbriar Hemp Farm saw and heard shots being fired. He reportedly returned fire in the same direction.
No victims have been located, nor suspects, according to dispatch.
This is an active investigation.
