GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County dispatchers confirmed law enforcement was responding to a reported armed robbery along Wade Hampton Boulevard Sunday afternoon.
According to dispatch, the incident took place at the Dollar Tree in Taylors.
They're currently searching for a suspect.
Details remain limited, we have a crew en route to the scene.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
