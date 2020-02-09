SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County dispatchers confirm law enforcement is on scene of a reported stabbing Sunday afternoon.
Though details remain limited, dispatch says they received the call around 12:21 p.m. The incident occurred along Scuttle Road in the Chesnee area.
We have a crew en route, and are working to learn more.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
