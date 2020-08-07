GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies have descended upon a hotel as they investigate a possible stolen car.
We noticed the scene around 12:20 a.m. Friday morning at the Marriott Residence Inn located off of Pelham Road, near our station. When we contacted Greenville County dispatch, we learned more details about the scene.
According to a dispatch supervisor, a carjacking happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday along Old Bent Bridge Road, and someone spotted what they believed to be the stolen car at the EconoLodge off of Pelham Road. That witness followed the car to the Residence Inn and called 911.
Dispatch says deputies are working to confirm if that car is the same one, and the car's owner is on the way as well.
Our crews on scene also confirmed troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol were also on scene.
Stay tuned for updates.
