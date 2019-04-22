GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville County dispatch confirmed deputies are responding to an armed robbery along Wade Hampton boulevard, Monday night.
The robbery took place at the Citgo gas station, dispatch says.
The call came in just after 10:09 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
This is in active scene, so details are limited at this time.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we gather more information.
