SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County emergency dispatchers confirmed deputies were called to investigate reports of a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Dispatch said the incident was reported on the 300 block of Bryant Road.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office for additional information.
The coroner said his office was not involved.
