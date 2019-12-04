Bryant Road Shooting 12/4

Spartanburg County deputies are on scene of a reported shooting at a gas station along Bryant Road. 

 Kyana Lance, FOX Carolina

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County emergency dispatchers confirmed deputies were called to investigate reports of a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatch said the incident was reported on the 300 block of Bryant Road.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office for additional information.

The coroner said his office was not involved.

MORE NEWS - Greenville Co. deputies release bodycam video of struggle with suspect in which suspect's mother was accidentally shot

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.