TRAVELERS REST (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County emergency dispatchers confirmed Thursday evening that deputies were searching for a missing child in Travelers Rest.
The child was missing from a home on Robertson Road.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information should call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210
