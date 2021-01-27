GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency dispatchers said Greenville County deputies responded to an area along Old Hunts Bridge Road Wednesday evening after a person took off following a traffic stop.
Dispatchers said deputies were searching for the suspect.
A viewer in the area reported several patrol vehicles along the road.
No other details were immediately available.
