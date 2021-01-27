old hunts bridge road.JPG

Viewer-submitted photo of deputies on Old Hunts Bridge Road (Submitted)

GREENVILLE,  SC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency dispatchers said Greenville County deputies responded to an area along Old Hunts Bridge Road Wednesday evening after a person took off following a traffic stop.

Dispatchers said deputies were searching for the suspect.

A viewer in the area reported several patrol vehicles along the road.

No other details were immediately available.

