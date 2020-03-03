GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County dispatchers say deputies are setting up a perimeter off of State Park Road in search for a suspect they say was driving a stolen car, and took off on foot.
Details are limited, but dispatch says deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the suspect driver. They didn't stop, abandoned their vehicle, and took off on foot.
Deputies are now out along State Park Road and Old Mountain Creek Road setting up a perimeter in search for the suspect.
We have a crew en route, stay with FOX Carolina as we get more details.
