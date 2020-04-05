GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a reported drive-by shooting that unfolded Sunday evening.
Dispatch tells FOX Carolina the call came in at 10 p.m. from Calvert Street. We're told no injuries were reported, and deputies were still on scene investigating.
We were also told that two victims with apparent gunshot wounds were admitted to St. Francis Downtown hospital around 10:07 p.m. However, dispatch advised they weren't sure if those victims were tied to the reported drive-by shooting.
We're working to get more details from GCSO. Stay tuned for updates.
