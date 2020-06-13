Drowning search in Pelzer

Drowning search in Pelzer

 (FOX Carolina/ June 13, 2020)

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County crews are responding to a reported drowning in Pelzer Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch says they received the call around 5:44 p.m., claiming a man was swept away by currents along Old River Road and Finley Street.

We're told the scene is still unfolding, and Sgt. JT Foster with the sheriff's office says Anderson Technical Rescue is on scene as well.

Stay tuned for updates.

