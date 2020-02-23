UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Union County dispatch confirms that a fight resulted in shots being fired on Sunday afternoon.
Dispatch says the fight happened along South Street, in the Buffalo area of Union. Officials were not able to provide any other details at this time.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Union County Sheriff's Office for more information.
Stay with us as we learn more.
