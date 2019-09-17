GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Officials are responding to a fire at the Drive Time Dealership along Laurens Road, dispatch says.
Firefighters received the call around 4:48 p.m.
Greenville City Fire is responding at this time.
No details have been provided on what the cause may be.
FOX Carolina has reached out to firefighters for more information.
