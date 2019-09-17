Fire at Drive Time
(Viewer photo/Jessie Batterton)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Officials are responding to a fire at the Drive Time Dealership along Laurens Road, dispatch says. 

Firefighters received the call around 4:48 p.m.

Greenville City Fire is responding at this time. 

Drive time fire

No details have been provided on what the cause may be. 

FOX Carolina has reached out to firefighters for more information. 

