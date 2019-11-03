SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Crews are responding to a massive fire that has broken out in Spartanburg, dispatch says.
On scene witnesses say Ado Corp. facility along Simuel Road has multiple fire departments on scene as officials attempt to control the blaze.
It is unclear what started the fire, or if there are any injuries at this time.
FOX Carolina has reached out for more information.
