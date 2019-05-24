ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson fire crews are checking out a movie theater after reports of a gas leak late Thursday night.
County dispatchers tell FOX Carolina crews are on scene at the AmStar 14 on Civic Center Blvd. We're told the smell of gas was reported from inside the building.
By the time our crew arrived on scene, most responders had cleared. We saw one fire truck and one vehicle from Piedmont Gas.
Details are limited, but we're working on getting more information as soon as possible. Stay tuned for updates.
