Chase on Wade Hampton/ Shady Lane

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office was called to assist SCHP in a chase Tuesday afternoon near Wade Hampton Boulevard and Shady Lane in Greenville. 

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County dispatch confirmed their deputies were called to assist the South Carolina Highway Patrol in a chase Tuesday afternoon. 

Details surrounding the chase are extremely limited, though dispatch was able to confirm deputies were called to assist around 4:11 p.m. at Wade Hampton Boulevard and Shady Lane. 

Our crew out in the field reported the scene was clearing around 5:10 p.m. 

We're working get more information on what occurred. 

