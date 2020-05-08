Gunshot victim on Aragon Street in Piedmont

Gunshot victim on Aragon Street in Piedmont

 (FOX Carolina/ May 8, 2020)

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are responding to a gunshot victim that was called in late Thursday night.

Dispatch says the call came from Aragon Street in Piedmont around 11:50 p.m., and that deputies were handling an active scene. No further details could be granted as of writing.

We've reached out to public information officials with GCSO. Stay tuned for the latest.

