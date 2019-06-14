Gunshot wound report on Mayflower Drive

Dispatchers say a report of a gunshot wound came from a home on Mayflower Drive in Greenville.

 (FOX Carolina/ June 14, 2019)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatchers say at least one person has been shot early Friday morning.

Details were limited, but FOX Carolina confirmed with dispatch the report of a gunshot wound came in from Mayflower St. around 1:20 a.m.

We're working on getting more information on this incident. Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.

