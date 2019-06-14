GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatchers say at least one person has been shot early Friday morning.
Details were limited, but FOX Carolina confirmed with dispatch the report of a gunshot wound came in from Mayflower St. around 1:20 a.m.
We're working on getting more information on this incident. Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.