GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County dispatchers confirmed an investigation was underway after a firecracker stand was reportedly robbed.
According to dispatch, they received the call around 10:28 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery in a shopping center on Augusta Road.
They say the victim of the crime was a fireworks stand, located inside the shopping center.
Details surrounding the incident are very limited right now. We have a crew en route to the scene.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
