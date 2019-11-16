GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County dispatchers confirmed several law enforcement are on scene of a break-in, and possible shooting, Saturday afternoon.
Dispatchers say the call came in around 1:59 p.m. in reference to a break-in on Long Pond Court. They say someone may have suffered a gunshot wound.
Details are limited right now. We have a crew en route to the scene.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
