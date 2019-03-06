UNA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County dispatchers say deputies are investigating a robbery at an Una convenience store Wednesday evening.
Dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina the call came in around 9:30 p.m. and that deputies were on scene on New Cut Road investigating.
Details regarding the reported robbery, however, were limited as of writing.
We are working to get more information as quickly as possible. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.