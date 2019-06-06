Lyman shooting scene

Scene of possible shooting in Lyman (FOX Carolina/ June 6, 2019)

 Dal Kalsi

LYMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County dispatchers confirmed Lyman police are investigating a report of a shooting Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported on Tiara Ridge Lane just before 10 a.m.

EMS also responded.

No other details were immediately available.

MORE NEWS: Teen bakes enough cupcakes to treat his family of 7 to Disney World

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.