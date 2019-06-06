LYMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County dispatchers confirmed Lyman police are investigating a report of a shooting Thursday morning.
The shooting was reported on Tiara Ridge Lane just before 10 a.m.
EMS also responded.
No other details were immediately available.
