HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies say an elderly man who went missing from the VA hospital in Asheville has been found safe.
HCSO says a Silver Alert from NCDPS is now cancelled for 72-year-old Robert Steven Godwin.
Dispatchers tell FOX Carolina Godwin left the hospital to go home and got lost. They now say he got home safe and unharmed.
